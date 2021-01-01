Banana Sherbert Sweet Terpenes
About this product
Banana Sherbert genetics are unclear - Banana Kush maybe one of its parents. The aroma is sweet and fruity, with banana Kush flavors that are even sweeter. It's effects are a relaxing euphoria and an energized, focused creativity. It has prominent terpenes of Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Nerolidol.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
