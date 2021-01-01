Birthday Cake Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Birthday Cake is an Indica cross between GSC and Cherry Pie. It is a mix of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, & Pinene. This terpene profile burst with all the sugary cake goodness scent and flavor. It deeply relaxes your body without sedating - treating anxiety, appetite loss & pain.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.