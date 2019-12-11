 Loading…

Biscotti Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Biscotti is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Gelato and South Florida OG. It’s been known to have a delicious organic bakery flavor. It has an earthy, pepper, and citrus aroma with a fusion of major terpenes like Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene. You will certainly get a euphoric relaxing effect.

About this brand

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

1 customer review

Wed Dec 11 2019
b........8
What I love about this terp is its aroma. Biscotti is an absolute must-try in the world of terpenes. If you haven’t tried this terpene, you’ve been missing a lot!