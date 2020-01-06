Blackberry Kush Sweet Terpenes
Blackberry Kush is a Indica Strain mix of Afghani and Blackberry with tough jet-fuel smell & berry flavor. Terpene fusion of Blackberry Kush is a blend of Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Pinene. It is often suggested for the treatment of pain with some effects of headaches & intermittently anxiety.
t........o
Mon Jan 06 2020
They make the best Blackberry Kush terpenes, hands down! definitely worth your penny
c........t
Tue Dec 17 2019
The Blackberry Kush terpene profile is wonderful - It really smells and tastes like blackberries.