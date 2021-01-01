Chocolope Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Chocolope is a 100% Sativa strain from parents Chocolate Thai and Cannalope Haze. It gives off dark chocolate with a sweet mug coffee smell and taste that is uplifting but great in coping up with depression. As for its profile, it has high levels of Caryophyllene, Humulene, & Myrcene terpenes.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.