Cookies and Cream Sweet Terpenes
About this product
Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between an Indica-dominant hybrid Starfighter and an unknown GSC phenotype. It tends to have an earthy sweet mix of vanilla scent and flavor. Your experience will be best described as happy, relaxing, and uplifting. This strain highlights Myrcene and Caryophyllene terpenes.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
g........n
Fri Mar 20 2020
Are you craving cookies? This is your blend.
n........k
Mon Feb 24 2020
I have tried other Cookies and Cream terpene from other companies but I am so glad I found Peak Supply Co..
j........1
Sun Jan 05 2020
smells sweet earthy mix of vanilla scent and flavor - my favorite