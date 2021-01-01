Forbidden Fruit Sweet Terpenes
Forbidden Fruit is a child of two promising strain, Tangie, and Cherry Pie. It is a mix of nutty, citrusy and floral aromas. Mostly reported are the mild dryness of the mouth and eyes but it helps on viral disease symptoms, insomnia, nausea & other pains. For its terpene profile, it has a mix of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene.
