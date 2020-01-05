 Loading…

Granddaddy Purps Terpenes Strain

by Peak Supply Co.

About this product

Granddaddy Purps is a Purple Urkle and Big Bud cross that has a potpourri and roasted berries flavor. It inherits a complex berry and grape aroma from its Purple Urkle parent. Its terpene profile includes linalool, Myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-pinene & more. This is ideal for pain management, insomnia & anxiety.

About this brand

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Sun Jan 05 2020
g........i
Granddaddy Purps terp profile always smells so good and tastes even better.
Sun Dec 29 2019
J........0
The effects of this complex berry and grape aroma is so powerful. High marks for this terpene profile
Sat Dec 14 2019
K........0
I bought a Grand Daddy Purps terp from a different company and yes it was okay- average. I decided to try Peak's granddaddy to see if it's better and it did not disappoint me.