Grape Ape Sweet Terpenes
Grape Ape is a descendant of three notable cannabis varieties - these are Skunk #1, Afghani Indica, and Mendocino Purps. It has a popular grape flavor with fragrances of fruitiness, sweetness and skunky. This can be used for the treatment of nausea, lack of appetite, and insomnia. Also rich in Myrcene and Caryophyllene.
