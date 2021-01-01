Grapefruit Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Grapefruit is potent Sativa created by crossing Cinderella 99 with an unknown land-race fast-flowering Sativa. The tropical citrus scent mixes with uplifting energetic effects to give you a happy stress-free creative mind that battles migraine. Its main terpenes are Myrcene followed by Alpha and Beta-Pinene.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.