Humulene Terpene Isolate
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$15.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Humulene terpene can be found in a wide variety of plants used for centuries as medicinal ingredients. Get a woody, earthy, and spicy notes on every taste and a unique aroma that is responsible for giving cannabis a distinct scent. Humulene is an appetite suppressant and effective anti-inflammatory.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.