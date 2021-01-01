Jilly Bean Terpenes Strain
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Jilly Bean is the offspring of Orange Velvet and Space Queen mix with flavors of mango and pineapple jellybeans and skunky, terpy, and citrusy smell. The effect is pleasant with a rush of euphoria that fills users with energy and uplifting experience. Its terp profile includes very high levels of myrcene and pinene.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.