Key Lime Pie Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Key Lime Pie comes from a rare phenotype of the strong hit Sativa genetics of GSC. Dominant terpenes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, L-alpha-Pinene, and D-Limonene combines the sweet citrusy and lime flavors with sour-sweet and spicy candy scent. It has the power to unleash a strong level of relaxation making it a great recommendation for pain relief.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.