Lemon Aid Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Lemon Aid is the outcome of Lemon Skunk and a CBD strain One to One. It has a powerful relaxing effect used during the day until dark without negative effects like heart palpitations and couch lock. It has a lemon dank scent with several kush and sour aroma. Limonene are present on a lot of lemon flavored strains.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.