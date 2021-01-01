Lemon Jack Terpenes Strain
Lemon Jack's parents are Jack Herer and Lemon Kush. This hybrid has a scent compared to a strong smell of lemons coupled with a subtle gassy undertone. It offers amazing Sativa benefits, described as having a numbing effect at first and a slight sedation approaching the end of the experience. Perfect for those people wanting a creative and focus mind. Its high-level terpenes includes Myrcene, Pinene, and Carene.
Peak Supply Co.
