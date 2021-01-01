Lemon Slushie Sweet Terpenes
About this product
An Indica-dominant strain, Lemon Slushie is the delicious result of LEMON G being crossed with GRAPE PIE. You will get a surprising cool lemon and refreshing citrus aroma with a clear-headed high effect. While myrcene is causing the trademark marijuana smell, limonene is responsible for providing fruity smell.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
