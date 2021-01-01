Lemonberry Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.
About this product
Lemonberry is a cross between Lemon Thai and Dabney Blue. It leans a little to the Sativa side that helps form happiness and creativity. Its buds smell like blueberry with a hint of lemon, and it tastes like lemons and caramelized blueberries. The trademark marijuana smell is caused by Myrcene Terp.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
