Mango Kush Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Mango Kush is a Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene dominant terpene strain cross between Mango and the Hindu Kush. It is not good for daytime use and can ease your chronic pains. It also relieves insomnia, and migraine as it reduces inflammation. The smell and taste of this strain are the same as your fave mango & banana.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.