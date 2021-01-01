N3RDZ Sweet Terpenes
N3RDZ is a Sativa hybrid descendant of Grape Ape and Strawberry Cough. The flavor is as unique as your favorite candy it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, Hawaiian punch, and licorice. What terpenes comprised N3RDZ? The blend of terpenes is Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene & more.
Peak Supply Co.
