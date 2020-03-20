 Loading…

OG Kush Terpenes Strain

by Peak Supply Co.

OG Kush contains high levels of Humulene terpenes that give a citrusy fragrance with a hint of musty scent. It is a cross offspring of Northern California's Emerald Triangle and Amsterdam's Hindu Kush. It is known to be one of the most uplifting strains. Expect average to strong couch-lock effect after you consume it.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Fri Mar 20 2020
n........k
It tastes just like the strain! Another successful blend from PeakSupply!
Mon Feb 24 2020
m........y
Love it! good after sales support as well
Sun Dec 29 2019
t........n
The citrusy aroma is what makes me curious. This company never fails me. Smells really incredible, not the usual artificial blend you find in the market.