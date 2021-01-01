Pie Hoe Terpenes Strain
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Pie Hoe comes from mixing the classic Grape Pie with a Tahoe OG strain - that's why it's called Pie Hoe. It has complex scents and flavors - sweet grape taste mix with a petroleum flavor. This potent Indica strain will drift you off easily into a relaxing euphoric state. Two main terpenes are Caryophyllene & Linalool.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.