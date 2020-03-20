 Loading…

Skywalker OG Terpenes Strain

by Peak Supply Co.

Skywalker OG is a hybrid of Skywalker and OG Kush. Its flavors and aromas are spicy, diesel, earthy, fruity, sweet, and pungent. This strain is for relaxation purposes just like any Sativa genes. This OG will relieve anxiety, chronic stress, and musculoskeletal pain. Caryophyllene and Myrcene are the main terpenes.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Fri Mar 20 2020
l........l
With the strain you get to relax. This blend is perfect, my favorite one.
Sun Feb 23 2020
E........X
The best tasting Terpenes I ever had with large selection to choose from.
Fri Dec 27 2019
m........n
The profile features a herbal pine aroma with the taste of pine and fuel that you well love!