Sundae Driver Terpenes Strain
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
The Indica-dominant strain Sundae Driver got its name from its terpene profile (high levels of Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, and Myrcene terpenes), which gives a sweet taste with a hint of bitter chocolate. Lineage from Grape Pie & Fruity Pebbles that boasts with an earthy-sweet caramel aromas leaves you mellow high.
