Tangie Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

The genetics on the Tangie strain is a cross of a Skunk hybrid and California Orange. Its citrus lineage will tell you why it has its refreshing tangerine scent. It also has a sweet and sour tropical taste. It offers relaxing euphoric experience. It has high levels of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene & Limonene terps.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Mon Dec 30 2019
K........0
This is one of the best Tangie terpene profile I’ve ever bought because of the balance of sweet and sour tropical taste.
Sun Dec 15 2019
r........7
This brand is one of my favorites, I like their Tangie a lot.