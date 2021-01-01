WATER-SOLUBLE LIMONENE TERPENE
Limonene is a chemical found in citrus fruits and other plants. What are the benefits of limonene? It has antibacterial properties. May help you with gastric reflux and heartburn. Help in the absorption of other terpenes by way of the mucous membranes, skin, and digestive tract. Notes: citrus, fruity, orange, berry flavor, sweet Great for Beverages, Food, and Water Based Fomulations.
Peak Supply Co.
