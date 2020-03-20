 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Wedding Cake Sweet Terpenes

Wedding Cake Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
4.73
Peak Supply Co. Concentrates Terpenes Wedding Cake Sweet Terpenes

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Hybrid Wedding Cake is an offspring of the Cherry Pie and GSC. The Wedding Cake terpene profile offers a palette of tangerine scent with peppery and sweet earth flavors. Wedding Cake is known as a consummate mood uplifter. Main terpenes present on this strain are β-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol & Limonene.

About this brand

Peak Supply Co. Logo
Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

Fri Mar 20 2020
A........n
If you have a sweet tooth - you will love this blend, good job PeakSupply
Thu Jan 02 2020
n........k
when it comes to terps I’m very particular about it. I can say with 100% satisfaction that PEAK is doing it right.
Sat Dec 14 2019
m........4
I enjoyed this threefold delight of tangy, sweet earth, and pepper flavors.