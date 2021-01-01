White Rhino Terpenes Strain
White Rhino is a hybrid daughter of the White Widow and an unknown Indica. The main terps for this hybrid are B-Myrcene and B-Caryophyllene. B-Myrcene is for anti-inflammatory, analgesic and sedative. B-Caryophyllene is for anti-inflammatory and anti-emetic effect. White Rhino's flavors are earthy, woody but sweet.
