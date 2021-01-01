XJ-13 Terpenes Strain
XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze that induces unencumbered cerebral effects good in stimulating creativity and conversation. You will get from this strain strong pine citrus scent and a flavor that’s sweet & spicy. Main terps are LimoneneBeta Caryophyllene and Humulene.
Peak Supply Co.
