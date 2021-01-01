About this product

It comes from the historical cradle of the Indicas: the Himalayas. Afghan has allowed the development of modern marijuana culture through the creation of Stavia-Indica hybrids. Its sweet and spicy aroma evokes earth, incense, citrus, herbs ... The effect is almost narcotic, hence the saying no Afghan with croissants! Its medical properties are mainly known for the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety... The Afghan grows both indoors and outdoors in warm, sunny climates. It is compact and of medium size. A flowering period of 2 months gives you an abundant resinous harvest at will.