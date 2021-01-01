 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Afghan
Indica

Afghan

by Phi Seeds

Write a review
Phi Seeds Cannabis Seeds Afghan

$3.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

It comes from the historical cradle of the Indicas: the Himalayas. Afghan has allowed the development of modern marijuana culture through the creation of Stavia-Indica hybrids. Its sweet and spicy aroma evokes earth, incense, citrus, herbs ... The effect is almost narcotic, hence the saying no Afghan with croissants! Its medical properties are mainly known for the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety... The Afghan grows both indoors and outdoors in warm, sunny climates. It is compact and of medium size. A flowering period of 2 months gives you an abundant resinous harvest at will.

About this brand

Phi Seeds Logo
Phi Seeds is a network of organic breeders, we cooperated with our permaculture farming methods to reproduce, revitalize, create vigorous, healthy and delicious cannabis strains. Cheap prices with fair trade due to direct sales, see our online shop... We propose : - Organic quality seeds - Original varieties, Landrace, new hybrids... - Breeders packs We use Bitcoins for payment and a very discreet mailing to guarantee your perfect anonymity ;-)

About this strain

Pure Afghan

Pure Afghan

The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.

 

 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review