 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Orange 0.5G Cartridge

Orange 0.5G Cartridge

by Phyto Extractions

Write a review
Phyto Extractions Concentrates Cartridges Orange 0.5G Cartridge

$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sure to satisfy connoisseurs seeking fruity, citrus terpene profiles. As the name suggests, this limited-time, orange vape cartridge delivers with a smooth finish. All of our vape cartridges are third party tested and contain 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes. For the best experience use our 510-thread vape cartridges with a CCELL® 510-thread battery or one of similar voltage. With quality and safety top of mind, all ingredients used in our vape formulations are third-party tested to ensure the absence of any potentially harmful additives, whether naturally occurring or synthetic in nature.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Phyto Extractions Logo
At Phyto Extractions, quality is central to everything we do. Why? Because we know that what goes into our products has a direct impact on the desired, consistent experience you expect from them. It’s a commitment that we can trace back to the earliest days of our company’s history. You see, we’re not newcomers who decided to jump aboard the legalization train. Instead, as passionate advocates, and members of the Canadian cannabis industry, we have been producing award-winning concentrates since 2015. With deep roots comes a deep understanding of what our customers want from their cannabis products, and consumption experiences.