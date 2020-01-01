Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
$49.99MSRP
Sure to satisfy connoisseurs seeking fruity, citrus terpene profiles. As the name suggests, this limited-time, orange vape cartridge delivers with a smooth finish. All of our vape cartridges are third party tested and contain 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes. For the best experience use our 510-thread vape cartridges with a CCELL® 510-thread battery or one of similar voltage. With quality and safety top of mind, all ingredients used in our vape formulations are third-party tested to ensure the absence of any potentially harmful additives, whether naturally occurring or synthetic in nature.
