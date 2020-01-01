Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$49.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Pineapple Express – Pineapple Express is a heavy-hitting hybrid that packs a tropical punch. With aromas of mango, apple, cedar, and of course pineapple, our high-quality 0.5g cartridges combine THC distillate with a 80-90% potency range, diluted with botanical terpenes. Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results. The concentrate of choice for both novices and cannabis connoisseurs alike, our THC-forward 0.5g cartridges are filled with premium extract, boasting all-natural, terpene-rich flavours and zero fillers or synthetic additives.
Be the first to review this product.