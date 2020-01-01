 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Express Disposable 0.5g Vape Pen

by PHYTO EXTRACTIONS

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Compact, smooth and convenient, our high-grade disposable pens are draw-activated, giving you an optimal experience from the first inhale to the last. Perfect for the experienced consumer, who can now enjoy their favourite extract on the go, or for casual concentrate consumer who is still learning about the vape market, and excited to explore its vast array of product offerings. Pineapple Express – Pineapple Express is a heavy-hitting hybrid that packs a tropical punch. With aromas of mango, apple, cedar, and of course pineapple, our high-quality 0.5g cartridges combine THC distillate with a 80-90% potency range, diluted with botanical terpenes.

About this brand

At Phyto Extractions, quality is central to everything we do. Why? Because we know that what goes into our products has a direct impact on the desired, consistent experience you expect from them. It’s a commitment that we can trace back to the earliest days of our company’s history. You see, we’re not newcomers who decided to jump aboard the legalization train. Instead, as passionate advocates, and members of the Canadian cannabis industry, we have been producing award-winning concentrates since 2015. With deep roots comes a deep understanding of what our customers want from their cannabis products, and consumption experiences.