Pink Kush 0.5g Complete Kit

by PHYTO EXTRACTIONS

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Portable, discreet, easy to use, and highly functional, since legalization 2.0 vapes have become the go-to cannabis product among new consumers, and long-time enthusiasts. Phyto’s industry-leading line of premium kits provide you with everything you need to start enjoying high-quality, terpene-rich vapour. Phyto’s premium terpene-rich distillate formulations are made using all-natural, food-grade ingredients, with absolutely zero fillers or synthetic additives. With an impressive 80-90% THC range, all of our vape products are created using our legacy knowledge, combined with strict adherence to Health Canada’s rigorous quality control testing and processes. Pink Kush – Our popular Pink Kush cartridges are filled with distillate, extracted from this indica-dominant hybrid cultivar, that’s renowned for its sweet aroma and distinct herby taste. This variety boasts a 80-90% THC distillate, diluted with botanical terpenes.

About this brand

At Phyto Extractions, quality is central to everything we do. Why? Because we know that what goes into our products has a direct impact on the desired, consistent experience you expect from them. It’s a commitment that we can trace back to the earliest days of our company’s history. You see, we’re not newcomers who decided to jump aboard the legalization train. Instead, as passionate advocates, and members of the Canadian cannabis industry, we have been producing award-winning concentrates since 2015. With deep roots comes a deep understanding of what our customers want from their cannabis products, and consumption experiences.