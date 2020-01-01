 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Super Lemon Haze 0.5g (Cartridge Only)

Super Lemon Haze 0.5g (Cartridge Only)

by PHYTO EXTRACTIONS

Write a review
PHYTO EXTRACTIONS Concentrates Cartridges Super Lemon Haze 0.5g (Cartridge Only)

$49.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Based on years of legacy knowledge, and backed by our rigorous testing and quality control processes, these 510-thread cartridges offer a quick and easy way to augment your consumption experience. Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results. Super Lemon Haze – A sativa-dominant hybrid that’s as citrussy as its name suggests, this perennially popular cultivar makes a great concentrate, one that’s fresh and full of zest. This variety contains 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes, without any additives or synthetic fillers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

PHYTO EXTRACTIONS Logo
At Phyto Extractions, quality is central to everything we do. Why? Because we know that what goes into our products has a direct impact on the desired, consistent experience you expect from them. It’s a commitment that we can trace back to the earliest days of our company’s history. You see, we’re not newcomers who decided to jump aboard the legalization train. Instead, as passionate advocates, and members of the Canadian cannabis industry, we have been producing award-winning concentrates since 2015. With deep roots comes a deep understanding of what our customers want from their cannabis products, and consumption experiences.