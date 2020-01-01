Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$49.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Based on years of legacy knowledge, and backed by our rigorous testing and quality control processes, these 510-thread cartridges offer a quick and easy way to augment your consumption experience. Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results. Super Lemon Haze – A sativa-dominant hybrid that’s as citrussy as its name suggests, this perennially popular cultivar makes a great concentrate, one that’s fresh and full of zest. This variety contains 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes, without any additives or synthetic fillers.
Be the first to review this product.