 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pivot 925 - The Connoisseurs Choice

Pivot 925 - The Connoisseurs Choice

by Pivot Vapors

Write a review
Pivot Vapors Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pivot 925 - The Connoisseurs Choice
Pivot Vapors Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pivot 925 - The Connoisseurs Choice
Pivot Vapors Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pivot 925 - The Connoisseurs Choice
Pivot Vapors Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pivot 925 - The Connoisseurs Choice
Pivot Vapors Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pivot 925 - The Connoisseurs Choice

$499.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

QUIT SMOKING REDEFINED. 925 is designed for smokers with discerning tastes. Supple Italian Leathers enhance every curve of the harmonious ergonomics; and make 925 a pleasure to hold. Powered by the Drizzle Tank, 925 delivers a cigarette-like apt inhale, thus ensuring a seamless switching experience. VAPING REDINED 925 with the Storme Tank : Thoughtfully designed for Vape connoisseurs who want to avoid the obscurity of cloud chasing. When powered by the Storme Tank, 925 produces velvety voluptuous vapor and evokes a sophisticated Vaping experience. LUXURY OF CONVENIENCE Thoughtfully designed to Redefine Vaping, we infused stunning aesthetics with a utilitarian design and crafted the 925 to seamlessly fit into your “FIFTH Pocket”. Meticulous engineering of the lever effortlessly collapses the 925, while the simple flick of a wrist clicks the tank back into place. DOLCE FAR NIENTE Ingenious thinking doesn't always have to be out-of-the-box. Pivot Redefines Vaping by introducing a new meticulously handcrafted “Box Mod”. With water-proofed electronic components, the 925 provides an exhilarating performance even when mistakes happen. 925’s benefiting companion always retains its rigid rectangular shape. (Available Separately)

About this brand

Pivot Vapors Logo
Pivot is the world’s first luxury and lifestyle brand in Vaping for liquid Herb and Nicotine. Handcrafted from Italian leathers, the devices feature Pivot’s Iconic foldable design (Utility Patented) which enables discretion and compactness; waterproof electronic components. Our “no questions asked” three-year replacement warranty provides absolute peace of mind. Our 24X7 Concierge service also provides complimentary unlimited wax dilutants. Welcome to the Ultimate Vaping Experience!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review