Pivot Flip-N-Fold Compact

by Pivot Vapors

$149.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

QUIT SMOKING IN STYLE The Perfected Quit Smoking (Everything) Vape Machine " Compact is the epitome of convenience. It's dual purpose tank delivers the perfect kick for those looking to quit smoking, while also delivering satiating hits for Marijuana aficionados. QUIT SMOKING. GUARANTEED Compact is efficient, reliable and simple to use.​ • Compact is designed specifically for ardent smokers. It is a small yet powerful and playful; all day vape machine. • Compact provides a cigarette-like apt inhaling resistance. Just the right level of heat mated with an organic cotton coil create bold notes of tobacco flavours and intensely satisfying puffs. • An all-day battery life mated with an all-day capacity Dew Tank; enables a seamless switching experience. #Separate coils to vaporize Nicotine/ Marijuana E Liquids. UTILITY AND FUNCTIONALITY Cuteness Overloaded!​ A delight to hold, and even more so to fold; Compact is designed to fit discretely into your smallest pocket! • Compact is equipped with a LED Screen that displays the battery life and the heat level setting. Also visible displays a puff counter and even a puff duration! • Supplied with 2 innovative coils, each specialised for their application of Vaping Juice or Marijuana Oil. • Handcrafted Leather cases for stylized protection. (Available Separately) GET LOADED EFFICIENTLY The One Hit Wonder! Compact's "one hit" is potent enough to “sort” even the most ardent Marijuana users; with the utmost discretion. • Specialized Coils for Liquid Marijuana produce flavourful and hard hitting THC puffs, and a long life of 10 ML liquid marijuana, ensures complete peace of mind. • Guaranteed leak-proof and clog resistant, & Industry’s only 2ml tank, Dew Tank is the ultimate safe haven for your liquid gold. • Adjustable heat and airflow gives you the flexibility to vary the hit size and strength from mild to extreme. In this combination, Compact’s 1100mah battery gives you the freedom from charging for weeks.

About this brand

Pivot Vapors Logo
Pivot is the world’s first luxury and lifestyle brand in Vaping for liquid Herb and Nicotine. Handcrafted from Italian leathers, the devices feature Pivot’s Iconic foldable design (Utility Patented) which enables discretion and compactness; waterproof electronic components. Our “no questions asked” three-year replacement warranty provides absolute peace of mind. Our 24X7 Concierge service also provides complimentary unlimited wax dilutants. Welcome to the Ultimate Vaping Experience!

