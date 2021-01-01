 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Gummies
  5. Pocket Fives Blue Raspberry

Pocket Fives Blue Raspberry

by Pocket Fives

Write a review
Pocket Fives Edibles Gummies Pocket Fives Blue Raspberry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pocket Fives offers top shelf cannabis treats at rock bottom prices. Our tasty plant-based gummies are fortified with 5mg of quality hybrid THC in every piece. Enjoy a pair of electric Blue Raspberry-flavoured gummies yourself or share them with a bud. Pocket Fives are always your best value!

About this brand

Pocket Fives Logo
Cannabis connoisseurs know that high times don’t need high prices. Pocket Fives gummies are top shelf cannabis treats at rock bottom prices, perfect for people ballin’ on a budget. Every pack offers a pair of tasty plant-based, vegan-friendly gummies fortified with 5mg of quality cannabis THC in every piece. Enjoy a pair of Pocket Fives for yourself or share them with a bud. They’re always your best value.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review