 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Poolboy King Tut

Poolboy King Tut

by Pool Boy

Write a review
Pool Boy Cannabis Pre-rolls Poolboy King Tut

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Poolboy? Poolman? No, he’s PoolKING and he’s here to rule your world, baby. King Tut creates a cerebral effect in those who come across his power. 16 - 21% THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pool Boy Logo
You wouldn’t keep Poolboy all to yourself, would you? Okay maybe you would. But since we’re all friends here, let’s get one thing straight. This Poolboy is OFF DUTY. From flowers, edibles and pre-rolls, Poolboy’s here for you to dive in and hit it.