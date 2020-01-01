 Loading…

  5. Poolboy Raspberry Cough - 3.5 Gram
Sativa

Poolboy Raspberry Cough - 3.5 Gram

by Pool Boy

Pool Boy Cannabis Flower Poolboy Raspberry Cough - 3.5 Gram
Pool Boy Cannabis Flower Poolboy Raspberry Cough - 3.5 Gram
Pool Boy Cannabis Flower Poolboy Raspberry Cough - 3.5 Gram

About this product

This Poolboy is here to bring you the happiest day! This little ball of sunshine brings on an instant cerebral high perfect for mental clarity. 17 -21% THC

About this strain

Raspberry Cough

Raspberry Cough

Raspberry Cough is a 70% sativa strain bred by Nirvana Seeds. A cross between a Cambodian landrace and ICE, Raspberry Cough exhibits clear-headed uplifting effects good for productivity.

About this brand

Pool Boy Logo
You wouldn’t keep Poolboy all to yourself, would you? Okay maybe you would. But since we’re all friends here, let’s get one thing straight. This Poolboy is OFF DUTY. From flowers, edibles and pre-rolls, Poolboy’s here for you to dive in and hit it.