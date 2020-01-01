 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Poolboy Strawberry Banana
Hybrid

Poolboy Strawberry Banana

by Pool Boy

Write a review
Pool Boy Cannabis Pre-rolls Poolboy Strawberry Banana
Pool Boy Cannabis Pre-rolls Poolboy Strawberry Banana

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Poolboy definitely isn’t employee of the month based on his work ethic and motivation but damn, is he ever sick to chill out with! 14 - 19% THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Pool Boy Logo
You wouldn’t keep Poolboy all to yourself, would you? Okay maybe you would. But since we’re all friends here, let’s get one thing straight. This Poolboy is OFF DUTY. From flowers, edibles and pre-rolls, Poolboy’s here for you to dive in and hit it.