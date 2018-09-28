 Loading…

  ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE, NATURAL SAGE FLAVOR
ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE, NATURAL SAGE FLAVOR

by Potzee.ca

5.02
$19.95MSRP

About this product

With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, sage leaf, blackberry leaf, and white willow bark. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Sage brings a more full-bodied and robust flavor for seasoned smokers. The 28-gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability. www.potzee.ca

About this brand

100% Natural & Organic. Nicotine & Tobacco Free We specialize in premium organic herbal smoking blends and herbal mixtures that can be smoked alone or mixed with legal cannabis for great clean smoke. There is no cannabis in our blends. Excellent option for those looking for a tobacco alternative. Our organic 100% natural blends bring a great aromatic and smoothness for a more enjoyable smoking experience. Also great as a tobacco-free pipe mix. Our herbs to smoke are sourced from around the world and are then hand-crafted to create unique and flavorful blends and mixes. To ensure premium quality, from safe and trusted sources, all our herbal products are USDA certified organic. We are a proud Canadian company. Why use Potzee organic herbal smoking blends? Tobacco-free, Nicotine free, all natural, no additives Reduces the taste and smell of cannabis when mixed together. A very smooth and flavorful clean smoke while reducing coughing significantly. Helps reduce cannabis consumption. Save some money, We only use organic commonly known herbs and natural flavors in our blends. Cured to perfection to avoid dry and harshness when smoked Perfect for spliffs, dry vapors, pipes and more for both new and seasoned cannabis smokers. Various flavors - simple natural, chamomile, lemon, spearmint, lavender, sage and more. A tobacco alternative quit smoking aid www.potzee.ca

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Fri Sep 28 2018
g........s
One of my favorite blends, natural organic, and perfect to roll a spliff with instead of tobacco! love it!
Mon Sep 04 2017
P........a
Great organic smoking herb. Very smooth, burn and flavour.