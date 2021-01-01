 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Royale G Storage

Royale G Storage

by Pre-Royale

$69.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

An all new patent pending modular designed grinder with unique features ranging from an innovative scoop to additional storage compartments, and more. Where Fashion x Cannabis x Lifestyle x Culture. Key Features: - Gold Plated Trim - Exclusive Built-In Scoop - Modular Design - Storage Compartment - Removable Mesh Screen - Concentrate Storage Visit www.preroyale.com to learn more. Use code LEAFLY for $10 off your first order.

About this brand

We equip you with contemporary products you need to reflect the best version of yourself. Be proud of your lifestyle. Fashion x Cannabis x Lifestyle x Culture x History.

