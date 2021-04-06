 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Dream seeds

by Premium Seed Market

4.833
$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The most widely grown strain on the West Coast, Blue Dream contains a dense bud structure with trichomes packed in deep, giving off a sparkly glistening type look. Crossed with Blueberry and original Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa dominant heavy hitting strain worth every ounce put into it. With a sweet berry aroma much like its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers quick symptom relief without a heavy sedative effect. With heavy yields and easy to grow this strain is hard for any grower to pass up. Blue Dream is pest and mold resistant and does well in outdoor and indoor environments. When you smoke Blue Dream, you will first feel its Sativa-like effects: you will become very focused and calm; after a few more hits, you will feel the Indica effects and within an hour… you'll be relaxed. Growing this strain requires some patience: it can be a slow grower in the early stages taking some time to branch out in its entirety. It requires close attention to humidity to avoid mold and mildew. It is also a favorite of mites and pests so try to avoid exposure if you can! Once the plant reaches maturity, however, it is fairly easy to maintain. It is great to unwind after a long day and because it is not an overwhelming strain, it's a good choice if you need to function normally during the day. It is also great for use in food-based preparations.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

33 customer reviews

4.833

5 days ago
d........1
Great seeds. Came in 5 days, so far so good!
Thu Mar 25 2021
j........1
Great product and fast shipping. All plants have done well, lots of vigor. Overall very satisfied especially considering how many sub par seed suppliers are out there.
Tue Mar 23 2021
d........1
So far 5/5 germ rate. Growing fast and strong. Will update later but so far pretty happy for sure.