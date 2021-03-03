 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry OG seeds

by Premium Seed Market

4.69
About this product

Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of BBOG seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Enter coupon code "iloveindica" at checkout to receive 15% off all Indica seeds in your cart! Blending two of the worlds most distinguished strains, OG Blueberry is a varietal no grower can pass up. Containing the classic Indica power of the Blueberry with the psychoactive roots of the coveted OG Kush, this strain packs a genetic punch that leaves you begging for more. OG Blueberry tends to grow medium in height with a flagrance of sweet citrus with a musky undertone in its densely packed buds. Because of the anti-inflammatory properties of this strain, it can be used as a pain reliever to most pain that people feel. Another medical benefit of the Blueberry OG is that it can lift the mood of those people who are having a bad day. Insomniac patients can use this strain of marijuana so that they can get a good night sleep. Depressed and anxious people are advised to use this strain by their doctors because of the calming effects that it can bring to people. This upscale highly rewarding hybrid will leave any grower breathless. Huge colas of packed buds develop on the maturing plant. A rich fragrance of sweet citrus and musk flood from every harvest. The plant grows medium height with many rewarding side branches allowing for a harvest up to 700gr/m2. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

About this brand

Premium Seed Market Logo
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

Blueberry OG

Blueberry OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.    

 

9 customer reviews

4.69

Wed Mar 03 2021
T........s
Tremendous seeds from this company. Will be writing multiple reviews on each strain purchased. Strong plants, all grow with vigor. Customer service was great too. We've used there genetics for about a dozen cycles now and they've all been spot on for us. The lineage seems to be true. Overall, I recommend this seed bank.
Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.
Sun Sep 29 2019
S........s
Bought mine back in February. Fast starting and finished well. Cut about 1/2 per plant in 3 gallon buckets. Not bad for being that small. Got another cycle going right now.