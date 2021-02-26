God Bud seeds
SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of God Bud seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! The notably-named God Bud rose from underground fame in Canada’s medical pot community to international acclaim when BC Bud Depot debuted her as a commercial strain in 2004. GB's heavy yields and strong effect have made BC God Bud an indica worthy of praise. BC God Bud is short, stubby and dense, with a plethora of silvery-like resin. While she does well outside in California, yielding up to 3 pounds per plant, she does not finish well as far north as British Columbia and is better for indoor cultivation in colder climates. Although BC God Bud can be hard on beginners, attentive growers will find this to be a hardy, pest resistant plant with leathery leaves and an appetite for nutrients. These plants require 8-10 weeks of flowering time to reach maturity. As the plants ripen, their dark greens turn to shades of purple, and a heady, almost high-inducing smell begins to fill the grow room, requiring some odor control precautions. These plants stay at the shortest end of the growth spectrum, reaching only 2-3 feet in height at harvest, with a bud production that can maximize smaller spaces. While the BC God Bud is not a single-cola plant, her side branching is minimal enough to make it a sea of green choice. Under these conditions, she can deliver a whopping 3-4 ounces of compact, sparklingly resinous buds per plant. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
God Bud is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian with Purple Skunk. The effects of God Bud are potent, providing consumers with an instantaneous and sedating high. This strain features tropical fruit flavors with undertones of berry, lavender, and pine. Growers say God Bud produces large, dense buds that are short and tinged with purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. God Bud originated in Canada and is sometimes called BC God Bud.