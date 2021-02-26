 Loading…

God Bud seeds

by Premium Seed Market

God Bud seeds

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of God Bud seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! The notably-named God Bud rose from underground fame in Canada’s medical pot community to international acclaim when BC Bud Depot debuted her as a commercial strain in 2004. GB's heavy yields and strong effect have made BC God Bud an indica worthy of praise. BC God Bud is short, stubby and dense, with a plethora of silvery-like resin. While she does well outside in California, yielding up to 3 pounds per plant, she does not finish well as far north as British Columbia and is better for indoor cultivation in colder climates. Although BC God Bud can be hard on beginners, attentive growers will find this to be a hardy, pest resistant plant with leathery leaves and an appetite for nutrients. These plants require 8-10 weeks of flowering time to reach maturity. As the plants ripen, their dark greens turn to shades of purple, and a heady, almost high-inducing smell begins to fill the grow room, requiring some odor control precautions. These plants stay at the shortest end of the growth spectrum, reaching only 2-3 feet in height at harvest, with a bud production that can maximize smaller spaces. While the BC God Bud is not a single-cola plant, her side branching is minimal enough to make it a sea of green choice. Under these conditions, she can deliver a whopping 3-4 ounces of compact, sparklingly resinous buds per plant. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

God Bud

God Bud
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

God Bud is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian with Purple Skunk. The effects of God Bud are potent, providing consumers with an instantaneous and sedating high. This strain features tropical fruit flavors with undertones of berry, lavender, and pine. Growers say God Bud produces large, dense buds that are short and tinged with purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. God Bud originated in Canada and is sometimes called BC God Bud.

Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.
Wed Sep 25 2019
L........s
Splendid seeds through two cycles 🙌
Wed Sep 18 2019
T........w
Just got mine yesterday. 2day shipping. Nicely packaged!
