Kalashnikov 47 seeds

by Premium Seed Market

Kalashnikov 47 seeds

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of K47 seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! A Sativa dominant hybrid named to honor the inventor of the AK-47 assault rifle, Mr. Kalashnikov, Kalashnikov comes from roots recognized and respected by all. Kalashnikov comes from crossbreeding between Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghan genetics. An ideal plant for novice growers, this plant requires little specialized maintenance to produce high yields both indoor and outdoor. K-47 is a complex mix of Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani genetics that only a master breeder like Simon from Serious Seeds could manage. It is one of the most well-known contemporary strains and one of the most hard hitting – it’s no coincidence that it was named after the most lethal rifle in the world. It’s a common misconception that the strongest of the most famous strains are harder to grow, and K-47 banishes this myth by being particularly simple to cultivate. It can grow in any environment but prefers indoor setups, where it will grow out in 10 days from clone. These seedlings will only ever get to a medium height, making a lack of space not a problem. Their growth is vigorous, however, and if you plan on topping, you’re going to need to give the plants some support as they mature. A flowering time of 60 days is usual, and from this you can harvest up to 500 grams per square yard of grow room. The compact nugs are a sight to behold, with a thick coat of crystals and hardly any leaves, and it’ll be tough to keep your hands off them until they’ve properly cured. K-47 has very powerful effects, but rather than knocking you down brain dead, it will leave you with a nice, balanced high, affecting both head and body, although if you carry on toking, you’ll find yourself with a serious head high. It’s definitely a one hit wonder, though, and even if you are a daily smoker, you’ll be left a little blown away by its potency.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

Wed Mar 03 2021
T........s
Tremendous seeds from this company. Will be writing multiple reviews on each strain purchased. Strong plants, all grow with vigor. Customer service was great too. We've used there genetics for about a dozen cycles now and they've all been spot on for us. The lineage seems to be true. Overall, I recommend this seed bank.
Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.
Thu Oct 03 2019
M........s
Ordered these for our micro grow indoor facility. Incredible results. 22% THC D9. 3/4lb per plant average. Very well done, Oregon.
