Indica

Northern Lights seeds

by Premium Seed Market

4.611
Northern Lights is a vintage, heavy Indica dominant strain loved and adored by all since its very beginning. Northern Lights is nearly a pure Indica and is known for its deep setting body buzz and should be enjoyed primarily at night time. Northern Lights' history is riddled in obscurity. It is said that its roots came from Thai and Afghani descendants but then was later bred and perfected further in Holland.  NL is a potent varietal that may lack in its yield at times but makes up for it overwhelmingly in its quality and strong landrace genetics. Historically, the NL 1, a longer, more stretchy type with a fresh scent and good bud formulation, was the basis of the NL cross that was sold as Sensi's Northern Lights. Currently, the NL 5 has taken over the most important role in the cross. Because NL 5 adds potency and reduces flowering time, but is not dominant in taste and smell, it also plays a starring role in the overall breeding plan at the Cannabis Castle. It has functioned as a test case for many crosses. The f1 generation is very predictable, giving uniform results and passing uniformly onto its hybrids it parents. The NL 2 contributes to the overall vigor of the plant and strength of the high, also lending its spider mite resistance to the cross. Highly adapted to indoor growing, Northern Lights is a satisfying yielder that can finish in just over 6 weeks. The best results are obtained from hydro culture gardens. Small sea of green plants or bigger indoor plants will both do well, but remember that yield is directly related to the amount of light and space. A petite plant averaging between 4 and 5 feet, NL has dense, resin-rich flowers and wide-fingered indica leaves. The aroma is pungently sweet and the taste is a flavorful mixture of sweet and spicy. The high is a potent physical experience that feels comfortably lazy and relaxing.

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.

Northern Lights

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

11 customer reviews

4.611

Thu Mar 25 2021
j........1
Great product and fast shipping. All plants have done well, lots of vigor. Overall very satisfied especially considering how many sub par seed suppliers are out there.
Wed Mar 03 2021
L........8
Grew in mid-michigan this past summer inside then just finished a cycle inside. Always loved smoking this strain so I gave it a shot. Plants were all stocky and sticky! Very cool, never thought I could actually grow something so good.
Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.