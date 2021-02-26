 Loading…

Hybrid

Skunk #1 seeds

by Premium Seed Market

4.36
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Skunk #1 seeds

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Skunk #1 seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Enter coupon code "indogrow" at checkout and receive 10% your pack(s) today! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Bred by the Dutch in 1978 this heavy hitter strain consists of Afghani, Mexican Acapulco Gold and Columbian Gold genetics. Skunk #1 contains an intense earthy, skunky smell with hints of sour and sweet aromas to boot. This plant may run slightly taller than most indicas but finishing sooner than most making it a staple in many gardens. With some indica influence, Skunk #1 exhibits very vigorous growth, especially after the vegetative stage, and enjoys a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks. If left untopped, these plants tend to grow a huge central cola and prefer a slightly more damp soil mix than some other strains. You can expect the plants to grow up to 4 feet indoors, although they can grow much larger outside. When they’re ready for harvest, your crop will have that inimitable stench, the Skunk smell that everyone knows and loves – so you will have to invest in some charcoal air filter to get rid of the smell or all your neighbors will know what you’re up to. Once dried, the bud will give a lemony, dense smoke with a very ‘up’ high that’s full of energy and makes you feel amazing.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

Skunk 1

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Skunk #1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

6 customer reviews

4.36

write a review

Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.
Tue Oct 01 2019
J........e
All dark green and short. Satisfied customer, thank you
Sun Sep 22 2019
J........z
This strain is so good. Dense nugs. Thanks!