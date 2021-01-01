Prime Sunshine CBD Vape Pen
by Prime Sunshine CBD ProductsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Buy two packages and get the second package 50% off! This set of two Prime Sunshine CBD vape pens contains 50 mg total of our farm-direct, USA-grown CBD oil. Each disposable vape pen arrives charged, filled and ready to use. Each pen is good for about 200 puffs. Use whenever you want to enjoy a bit of CBD with a fresh burst of orange flavor.
About this brand
Prime Sunshine CBD Products
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.