The Big Perc Double Stack is a perfect two stage Big Prism bong. Complete with our Big Perc, which is a 12 stem tower perc in a fat chamber, a 7 stem tower perc, a Classic Beaker Base, an ice pinched mouth piece, and three Prism couplers. With three couplers you can easily swap in new percs or even make yourself a second water pipe with an addition to your collection. Our couplers not only give you a tight seal and grip allowing you to pick it up by the neck and pass it, but they also make your bong easy to clean (especially needed in staged percs) and if your friend hits it with a hammer you wont have to throw your new bong away.